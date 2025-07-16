Middle East Monitor
Spain calls for halt to arms sales to Israel

July 16, 2025 at 1:02 pm

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares gives a speech in Madrid on May 26, 2025. [Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images]

Spain’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has called for an immediate stop to arms sales to Israel due to its violations in the Gaza Strip. His remarks come as EU foreign ministers continue to discuss possible measures against Israel over human rights abuses in Gaza.

Speaking to Al Jazeera on Tuesday, Albares said Israel’s human rights violations in Gaza can no longer be ignored. He reaffirmed the European Union’s commitment to a two-state solution.

Albares stressed that Spain does not allow ships carrying weapons to Israel to dock at its ports. He also proposed suspending all arms sales to Israel.

He further called for an end to the war on Gaza and expressed Spain’s commitment to the rulings of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, stating: “We will respect international law.” This was in reference to the ICC’s arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The Spanish Foreign Minister also voiced his country’s support for EU laws that regulate goods originating from illegal Israeli settlements.

READ: Spain opens war crimes probe against Netanyahu over Madleen aid ship attack

