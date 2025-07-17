Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

French court orders release of Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah

July 17, 2025 at 4:41 pm

The protesters demand the release of Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, the oldest prisoner in France, who has already spent 41 years in jail. [Photo by Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

The protesters demand the release of Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, the oldest prisoner in France, who has already spent 41 years in jail. [Photo by Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

A French court on Thursday ordered the release of Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, one of Europe’s longest-serving political prisoners, Anadolu reports.

The Paris Court of Appeals sentencing chamber approved the release of Abdallah, broadcaster BFM TV reported.

The court ruled that he would be released on July 25.

Abdallah was part of the Lebanese National Movement, and later joined the Palestinian resistance.

After being arrested in Lyon, France on Oct. 24, 1984, he was sentenced for complicity in the assassinations of an Israeli and a US diplomat.

Abdallah was sentenced to life in 1987 and during his over 40 years behind bars, he has made 10 requests for release.

READ: France condemns Israeli strikes on civilians at Gaza aid distribution center

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending