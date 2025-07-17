“Israelisation of America” | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

In this week’s episode of Palestine This Week, we begin with the so-called “Humanitarian City”, which is now clearly emerging as a strategy to build concentration camps in Israel’s plan to ethnic cleansing Gaza. We examine how Israel is enforcing depopulation zones through forced starvation and lethal drone attacks. Drawing on chilling investigations by +972 Magazine and Forensic Architecture, we break down the mechanics of how genocide is being operationalised in plain sight.

We then shift focus to the West Bank, where settler violence has reached new extremes. From the burning of the historic St. George Monastery to the brutal killing of a Palestinian-American man from Florida, we expose the double standards in US foreign policy and the deepening “Israelisation of America”.

On the international front, we cover the upcoming UN summit on a two-state solution, the disturbing role of the EU’s anti-Semitism coordinator in lobbying against sanctions on Israel. We close with a look at the emergency summit in Bogotá led by South Africa and Colombia, and Tucker Carlson’s claim that Epstein was an Israeli asset.

WATCH: Israel’s “Genocide-Industrial Complex” | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani