Israel’s attacks on Syria ‘unacceptable,’ Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart

The Turkish and Syrian presidents on Thursday spoke over the phone and discussed the latest developments in Syria following Israel’s attacks, Turkiye’s Communications Directorate said, Anadolu reports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Syrian counterpart Ahmad al-Sharaa that Israel’s attacks on Syria are “unacceptable,” adding: “Israel’s aggression poses a threat to the entire region,” according to a directorate statement.

Noting that Ankara welcomes the ceasefire reached with the Druze in Syria, Erdogan said that Turkiye will continue to support the Syrian people as it has done so far.

Al-Sharaa, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the Turkish president for Ankara’s support in preserving Syria’s political unity, ensuring territorial integrity, and upholding its sovereignty, the statement said.

Clashes in Suwayda and Israeli attacks

⁠On July 13, small-scale clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and Druze armed groups in the southern Syrian province of Suwayda.

Dozens of soldiers were killed in attacks by Druze groups on Syrian security forces deployed to the area.

After the clashes between security forces and local Druze armed groups escalated, a ceasefire was reached between the parties.

The ceasefire was broken shortly thereafter, and the Israeli army carried out attacks targeting Syrian security forces.

On July 16, the Israeli air force struck the Syrian presidential compound, the General Staff Headquarters, and the Defense Ministry.

On the same day, a ceasefire was reestablished between the government and local groups in Suwayda, while Israeli warplanes carried out attacks on Damascus and Daraa.

Since the security forces have withdrawn from Suwayda, it is estimated that hundreds of people have lost their lives in the clashes and Israeli attacks.

