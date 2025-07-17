Syrian army group warns Israel if President Sharaa is hurt

A Syrian army group named “Red Bands” within the Syrian army has warned Israel against harming President Ahmad al- Sharaa.

In a message shared in Arabic and Hebrew, the group pledged “rivers of blood” if al-Sharaa is “hurt” by Israel.

This came after an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday targeted the vicinity of the presidential palace on Mount Qasioun on the outskirts of Damascus.

Israeli warplanes carried out four airstrikes targeting the Syrian General Staff building in Umayyad Square in the Syrian capital, Damascus, destroying the building completely.

Earlier in the day, Israeli drones carried out two raids against the building.

READ: Syrian president: We foiled an Israeli plan to ignite unrest in Sweida

Israel’s Channel 12 revealed that the army is preparing for several days of fighting in Syria, where drones and warplanes are being relocated in preparation for the attack.

According to the channel, the 98th Division has been prepared for possible transfer from Gaza to Syria.

An Israeli army paratrooper brigade is also expected to arrive in Syria, indicating that so far, 160 drone and fighter jet raids have been carried out, most of them in the area.

Meanwhile, the southern province of Sweida is also being attacked by Israel.

An Israeli official said army forces are being deployed in the Golan Heights in preparation for several days of fighting, noting that there has been an “exchange of messages with the Americans on this matter”.

READ: Ben Gvir calls for Israel to assassinate Syrian President