Syrian president: We foiled an Israeli plan to ignite unrest in Sweida

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa said early Thursday that Israel had tried to undermine the ceasefire agreement in Sweida Province, but mediation efforts by the US, Arab states, and Turkiye prevented that from happening.

In a speech delivered after the official announcement of the ceasefire, Al-Sharaa accused Israel of seeking to “turn our land into a battleground and dismantle our national unity since the fall of the previous regime.” He added, “There will be no room for others’ ambitions on our soil, and we will restore Syria’s dignity by putting national interest first.”

Speaking about the Israeli strikes that targeted Damascus and other areas on Wednesday, the Syrian president said: “We faced two options: either be dragged into an open confrontation with Israel, or allow Druze elders to reach an agreement that would end internal fighting. We chose to protect the homeland.”

Al-Sharaa stressed that Syria “does not fear war,” but had prioritised the interests of its people. He noted that the intervention of state institutions had succeeded in ending the violence in Sweida and restoring security after days of deadly clashes.

