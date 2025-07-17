Syrian Druze accuse Damascus government of violations, appeals to Trump, Netanyahu to intervene

The spiritual leadership of Syria’s Druze minority affiliated with Hikmat al-Hajri has accused the Syrian government of violating the ceasefire agreement and carrying out indiscriminate bombing in the country’s southern Sweida province.

The leadership has even appealed to Israel and the United States to intervene.

“We appeal to the free world and all its influential powers. We address our appeal to His Excellency (US) President Donald Trump, (Israeli) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, (Saudi) Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, His Majesty (Jordanian) King Abdullah II, and everyone with a voice and influence in this world… Save Sweida;” it said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Amman and Riyadh issued statements of support for the Syrian government’s measures to establish security and stability in Sweida.

In its statement, the leadership said the people of Sweida “are being exterminated and killed in cold blood, with the killer not distinguishing between young and old, women and children, doctors and sheikhs”.

It also called on the international community to shoulder its humanitarian and moral responsibilities towards minorities.

“We are no longer able to coexist with a regime that knows no other form of rule but iron and fire, and of an authority that only knows brutality and torture” the leadership added.

The spiritual leadership of the Druze community represents the highest religious authority for the community in Syria, led by three Sheikhs namely Hikmat al-Hajri, Hamoud al-Hanawi, and Youssef Jarbou.

READ: Syrian president: We foiled an Israeli plan to ignite unrest in Sweida