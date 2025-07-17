US announces deal to end Syria violence after Israeli aggression kill three in Damascus

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that “specific steps” have been agreed to end the escalating violence in Syria, following a series of unprovoked Israeli airstrikes on the capital Damascus that left at least three people dead and 18 injured.

Writing on social media platform X, Rubio said that parties had reached a consensus on steps “that will bring this troubling and horrifying situation to an end tonight,” adding that “this will require all parties to deliver on the commitments they have made, and this is what we fully expect them to do.”

We have engaged all the parties involved in the clashes in Syria. We have agreed on specific steps that will bring this troubling and horrifying situation to an end tonight. This will require all parties to deliver on the commitments they have made and this is what we fully… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 16, 2025

The announcement follows days of Israeli air raids targeting Syrian government sites across the country, including a military command centre and a location near the Presidential Palace in Damascus. Syria’s Health Ministry confirmed three deaths from the strikes, while the government condemned the bombardment as a “flagrant assault” designed to “inflame tensions.”

The strikes were framed by Israel as an effort to “protect” members of Syria’s Druze community in the Suwayda region, after sectarian clashes between Druze and Bedouin groups reportedly left over 300 dead. However, critics, including analysts and regional observers, accuse Israel of exploiting the unrest to launch politically motivated attacks under the guise of humanitarian concern.

Damascus has “welcomed the efforts” to resolve the situation but has not confirmed details of the agreement. Israel has yet to comment on the ceasefire plan.

The escalation came within hours of the Tel Aviv District Court announcing yet another delay in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-delayed corruption trial. Scheduled testimony was postponed following the strikes on Syria, adding to concerns that Netanyahu is using wars in the region to deflect from legal troubles and domestic turmoil.

Observers have noted a pattern, with recent attacks on Iran, Lebanon and now Syria all taking place just as Netanyahu faces heightened political pressure and legal scrutiny. Netanyahu, who is facing charges of bribery and fraud, is also wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes committed in Gaza.

The developments come as US President Donald Trump announced, “good news in Gaza,” hinting that Israel may have softened its stance enough to allow a possible breakthrough in ceasefire negotiations within days.

