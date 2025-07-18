Syrian presidency confirms troop withdrawal from Suwayda

The Syrian government confirmed that it has withdrawn military forces from the southern governorate of Suwayda, citing a desire to avoid further escalation and in response to US-Arab mediation efforts, local media reported early Friday, Anadolu reports.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that according to a statement released by the Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic, the decision to redeploy troops to their original positions was made “within the framework of the Syrian state’s commitment to avoiding further escalation” following mediation talks that took place late Wednesday.

The move, the Presidency noted, was based on guarantees that “outlaw forces” would refrain from retaliatory violence and harming civilians.

“What happened subsequently represented a clear violation of these understandings as these forces launched a horrific campaign of violence documented by the entire world which included the commission of horrific crimes that completely contradict the obligations of mediation, directly threaten civil peace and push the country toward chaos and security collapse,” it said.

Calling for restraint from all parties, the Syrian government also emphasized the importance of reestablishing state authority in the region.

The government reiterated its stance on national unity and the protection of all citizens, regardless of background, and urged international support in stabilizing the country.

“The Syrian state renews its unwavering commitment to protecting all Syrians, regardless of their sectarian or ethnic background. The Syrian state also calls on the international community to support its efforts to restore stability, control uncontrolled weapons, and enforce the rule of law throughout Syrian territory.”

The statement also condemned what it described as ongoing Israeli interference in Syrian affairs.

“The state also warns against continued blatant Israeli interference in Syria’s internal affairs, which only leads to further chaos and destruction and further complicates the regional situation.”

The Presidency concluded by reaffirming the state’s responsibility to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and the safety of its people.

