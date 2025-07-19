Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
Clashes ongoing in Suwayda as Syrian security forces deploy to enforce ceasefire

July 19, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Security forces redeployed to protect civilians, preserve territorial integrity, and maintain public security as clashes continue between Bedouin Arabs and some Druze armed groups in Syria’s southern Suwayda province on July 19, 2025. [İzettin Kasım – Anadolu Agency]

Armed clashes continued Saturday between Bedouin tribal fighters and local armed groups in Suwayda, Syria even as internal security forces began deploying across the province to implement a nationwide ceasefire agreement, Anadolu reports.

According to the state-run news agency SANA, security units have already started their deployment in and around Suwayda to enforce the terms of the ceasefire and help stabilize the situation.

However, intense fighting remains underway in parts of the province, it said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian presidency announced a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire following days of unrest in the southern province.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda.

Violence escalated and Israeli airstrikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in the capital Damascus.

Israel cited the need to protect Druze communities as a pretext for its attacks on Syrian soil.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.

