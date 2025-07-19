Syria affirms state’s sole role in preserving sovereignty amid Suwayda unrest

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa reaffirmed on Saturday that the Syrian state alone has the capacity to restore order and preserve national sovereignty in all parts of the country, including the restive southern province of Suwayda, Anadolu reports.

“In the face of current unrest, only the Syrian state can uphold its sovereignty and dignity across its entire territory,” Sharaa said in a televised address.

Sharaa, who has confirmed a ceasefire after days of clashes, condemned “blatant Israeli bombings” in southern Syria and Damascus, saying “such interventions have exacerbated tensions and undermined national stability.”

He highlighted that the departure of state forces from Suwayda had “created chaos.”

Sharaa said the government “received international invitations to intervene in what is happening in Suwayda and restore stability to the country.”

The president also extended gratitude to foreign partners, saying: “We thank Türkiye, the United States, and several Arab countries for their positive stances and support for Syria during this critical phase.”

Addressing the Druze community, which forms the majority in Suwayda, Sharaa stressed that “the Druze are an essential part of the Syrian fabric. Marginalizing them poses a direct threat to the country’s stability.”

“We must not hold the entire noble Druze sect accountable for the actions of a small minority. Events have shown that the people of Suwayda, with few exceptions, stand with the state,” he said.

The president also praised tribal leaders in Suwayda, calling them a “vital line of defense against both internal and external threats.”

“We call on them to adhere to the ceasefire declaration and support efforts for national reconciliation,” he added.

Sharaa stressed that Syrians “must firmly reject calls for revenge. Recent events have proven that Syria is not a field for separatist or sectarian projects.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian presidency announced a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire following days of unrest in Suwayda.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in the city. Violence escalated and Israeli airstrikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus. Israel cited the “protection of Druze communities” as a pretext for its attacks.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January, after regime leader Bashar al-Assad fled to Moscow.