Gaza death toll tops 58,700 as Israeli war continues

July 19, 2025 at 1:34 pm

Bodies of Palestinians those who were killed in Israeli airstrike targeted civilians waiting for aid at a U.S. aid distribution point in the western part of Rafah, are brought to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 19, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]

Bodies of Palestinians those who were killed in Israeli airstrike targeted civilians waiting for aid at a U.S. aid distribution point in the western part of Rafah, are brought to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 19, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib – Anadolu Agency]

At least 58,765 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said 98 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 48 hours, while 511 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 140,485 in the Israeli onslaught.

Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them, it added.

The ministry said 14 Palestinians were killed and 94 others were injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 48 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 891, with over 5,754 others wounded since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January. Talks for a new deal are underway in Doha, Qatar’s capital.

