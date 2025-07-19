Syrian forces arrest group attempting to ignite new wildfires in Latakia

Syrian authorities said Saturday they arrested a group attempting to start new wildfires in the northwestern Latakia countryside, days after the region emerged from nearly two weeks of devastating forest fires, Anadolu reports.

A mobile patrol detained the group in the forested area of Al-Mukhtariya village, the Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.

The individuals were identified as “remnants of the former regime” and were handed over to internal security forces for further investigation.

Earlier this week, Syria’s Emergency and Disaster Management Minister Raed Al-Saleh declared the fires fully extinguished after 12 days, but warned of long-term environmental consequences.

Latakia’s governor said over 16,000 hectares of land were destroyed, including forests and farmland, with damage affecting dozens of villages and displacing hundreds of families.

Wildfires are common in parts of Latakia during summer due to high temperatures, dense forests, and strong winds, making them difficult to contain.