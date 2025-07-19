Middle East Monitor
UNRWA urges immediate access to Gaza, as food for entire population stockpiled for over 3 months

July 19, 2025 at 3:12 pm

Fourteen-month-old Nur El Sarsak, one of hundreds of children diagnosed with malnutrition, fights for her life in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, where she lives with her family, on July 19, 2025. [Ashraf Amra - Anadolu Agency]

Fourteen-month-old Nur El Sarsak, one of hundreds of children diagnosed with malnutrition, fights for her life in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, where she lives with her family, on July 19, 2025. [Ashraf Amra – Anadolu Agency]

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Saturday called for the immediate lifting of restrictions preventing life-saving aid from reaching Gaza, saying it has food stockpiled to support the territory’s entire population for more than three months, Anadolu reports.

“UNRWA has enough food for the entire population of Gaza for over three months stockpiled in warehouses–including this one in Al Arish, Egypt–awaiting entry,” the agency said on X.

Despite having both supplies and logistical systems in place, the agency said access remains blocked.

It concluded with a direct appeal: “Open the gates, lift the siege, allow UNRWA to do its work and help people in need among them 1 million children.”

Israel has killed nearly 59,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children. It imposed a full humanitarian blockade of Gaza on March 2, cutting off food, medical supplies and other aid to the more than 2 million Palestinians in the territory.

After growing international pressure, it began allowing a trickle of aid in late May. The UN agencies have been bypassed and the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is operating distribution sites, leading to hundreds of deaths since then.

READ: Gaza death toll tops 58,700 as Israeli war continues

