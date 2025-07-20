Tribal forces withdraw from Suwayda in line with ceasefire deal

Tribal and clan representatives in Syria’s southern province of Suwayda announced Saturday they have withdrawn armed elements from the city in compliance with a ceasefire agreement, Anadolu reports.

“Following consultations with all members of Suwayda’s clans and tribes, we have decided to adhere to the ceasefire, prioritize reason and restraint, and allow the state’s authorized institutions the space to carry out their responsibilities in restoring security and stability.

“Therefore, we declare that all our fighters have been withdrawn from the city of Suwayda,” they said in a joint written statement.

The tribal representatives also issued a warning in the event of a breach of the ceasefire:

“Should any illegal groups violate the agreement, Syrian clans and tribes will respond firmly,” it added.