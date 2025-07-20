Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Tribal forces withdraw from Suwayda in line with ceasefire deal

July 20, 2025 at 10:20 am

Security forces redeployed to protect civilians, preserve territorial integrity, and maintain public security as clashes continue between Bedouin Arabs and some Druze armed groups in Syria’s southern Suwayda province on July 19, 2025. [İzettin Kasım - Anadolu Agency]

Security forces redeployed to protect civilians, preserve territorial integrity, and maintain public security as clashes continue between Bedouin Arabs and some Druze armed groups in Syria’s southern Suwayda province on July 19, 2025. [İzettin Kasım – Anadolu Agency]

Tribal and clan representatives in Syria’s southern province of Suwayda announced Saturday they have withdrawn armed elements from the city in compliance with a ceasefire agreement, Anadolu reports.

“Following consultations with all members of Suwayda’s clans and tribes, we have decided to adhere to the ceasefire, prioritize reason and restraint, and allow the state’s authorized institutions the space to carry out their responsibilities in restoring security and stability.

“Therefore, we declare that all our fighters have been withdrawn from the city of Suwayda,” they said in a joint written statement.

The tribal representatives also issued a warning in the event of a breach of the ceasefire:

“Should any illegal groups violate the agreement, Syrian clans and tribes will respond firmly,” it added.

READ: Syria affirms state’s sole role in preserving sovereignty amid Suwayda unrest

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending