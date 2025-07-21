Ex-Israeli army chief slams forcible evacuation of Gazans, starvation as ‘war crimes’

Former Israeli Chief of Staff Moshe Yaalon affirmed on Monday that the forcible evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza, demolition of their homes, and starving them constitute “war crimes”, Anadolu reports.

His statement came in a message on X, addressed to heads of the Israeli security establishment: Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Mossad Director David Barnea, and the unnamed deputy head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency, referred to only as “S.”

“Evacuating all residents from their homes indiscriminately, systematically demolishing houses, and concentrating them into a small area referred to as a ‘humanitarian city’ for the purpose of voluntary deportation – this is a series of war crimes under international law,” said Yaalon.

His message came a day after the Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for large areas in northern and southern Gaza, warning that anyone who disobeys would be targeted.

The orders triggered another wave of Palestinian displacement, which continued overnight.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has recently unveiled a plan to build a camp he called a “humanitarian city,” consisting of tents built atop the ruins of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The plan would see 600,000 Palestinians relocated there in a first stage, subject to strict security screening, with no permission to leave thereafter.

“Starving the population to achieve voluntary displacement is a war crime and a moral failure that contradicts our values,” Yaalon said.

“Shooting and killing people without a life-threatening situation is murder and a war crime,” he said, referring to the deliberate killing of Palestinians waiting for aid at distribution points across Gaza.

On the issue of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, Yaalon stated, “Abandoning the captives to their fate is a moral crime. While it may not fall under the legal definition of war crimes, no one ever imagined a government would forsake its own citizens and soldiers just to stay in power.”

Addressing Israel’s current security leaders, Yaalon said: “You were raised and trained to treat elected political leaders with respect and civility – but also not to obey clearly illegal orders marked by a black flag.”

Over recent months, Yaalon has issued several statements describing Israel’s conduct in Gaza as “war crimes,” drawing sharp criticism from the Israeli right.

Israel has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

