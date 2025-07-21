‘I’m afraid to go home’: Israeli soldiers fear prosecution over genocide in Gaza

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has left soldiers serving in the occupation army “afraid” to return “home”, fearing prosecution for war crimes committed during the ongoing assault which has killed more than 58,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

In Canada, where several citizens have served in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), a growing number of those soldiers are reported to be reconsidering trips home after learning they may be under investigation. In June, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed it had launched a “structural investigation” into crimes committed during the Gaza assault.

The RCMP said it was acting under Canada’s Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act, which gives Canadian authorities the power to gather evidence and eventually open criminal cases into genocide, war crimes or crimes against humanity, even when these crimes happen abroad.

The investigation began in early 2024 and is described as an intelligence-gathering process, but the RCMP has not ruled out future prosecutions. In a statement issued on 4 June, the force clarified: “Should a perpetrator of core international crimes — such as genocide, war crimes, or crimes against humanity — with the appropriate nexus to Canada be identified, the RCMP will initiate a separate criminal investigation.”

While no charges have been laid, the investigation has already created anxiety among duel Israeli Canadian citizens who served in Gaza. Several have reportedly cancelled trips or sought legal advice. Some fear being detained at the border; others say they have received no support from Israeli officials or consular services.

This comes amid growing international momentum for legal action against those responsible for the mass killing of civilians in Gaza. At least 12 countries, including Brazil, Belgium, and Ireland, have received legal complaints targeting Israeli soldiers for alleged war crimes. In some cases, investigations have begun into individuals identified through open-source evidence such as news footage, social media posts and military records.

One group, the Hind Rajab Foundation, named after a six-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza, has played a leading role in these efforts. The organisation has tracked IDF soldiers, submitted evidence to governments, and filed cases in countries where international law allows for universal jurisdiction.

In Canada, a public website created by journalist Davide Mastracci has listed the names of Canadians who served in the IDF.

Anxiety among Israeli soldiers is further felled by Canada’s shifting policy. The government has halted arms exports to Israel, voted against Israeli actions at the UN, and affirmed its support for Palestinian statehood based on 1967 borders. These actions have fuelled speculation that the government in Ottawa is open to prosecution of Israeli soldiers.

The RCMP’s investigation marks a turning point. Unlike previous Canadian probes into foreign conflicts, including in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia, this is the first time Israeli military actions are being examined in this way.

