Iran’s president: ‘We will not submit to force’; Khamenei adviser warns of war return

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly rejected what he described as efforts to impose pressure and force on the Iranian people, warning that such actions are unacceptable and counterproductive.

“Using force and pressure to deny our people their legitimate rights is absolutely unacceptable,” Pezeshkian said on Sunday.

He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to international law and transparency, particularly regarding its nuclear programme. “The Islamic Republic of Iran adheres to international laws. Given our confidence in the peaceful nature of our nuclear activities, we have never had, and will never have, any concerns about monitoring and inspections,” he stated.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran has consistently supported initiatives aimed at promoting peace and security, adding that his country has never sought war or instability.

“Throughout history, Iran has never pursued war or destabilisation. On the contrary, it has played an important and influential role in strengthening regional peace and stability,” he said.

He condemned recent attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, blaming them on Israel with support from the United States. “The attack on Iranian nuclear facilities by the Zionist entity, in coordination with America, constitutes a blatant violation of international law,” Pezeshkian said.

The president also criticised the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for what he called its failure to respond adequately to these attacks. “The IAEA’s inaction and inability to address this aggressive and criminal act has provoked the anger and dismay of the Iranian people,” he said. “At the very least, our people expect the agency to condemn the aggression under international law — something it has unfortunately failed to do.”

Pezeshkian concluded by expressing regret over what he described as a disregard for legal agreements by countries and international organisations that claim to uphold them.

His remarks come amid rising regional tensions and warnings from Iranian officials, including a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, that war could return if provocations continue.

