UN official compares Israeli actions in Gaza to Nazi crimes

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Palestine, said on Sunday that Israel is deliberately starving two million people in Gaza and killing children, describing these acts as similar to Nazi crimes.

Her statement followed reports that a disabled Palestinian man had died of hunger in Gaza.

“My generation was taught Nazism was the greatest evil; and it was; and colonial crimes should’ve not been omitted,” Albanese stated on X.

“Today, she continued, a state (Israel) starving millions/shooting children for sport, shielded by democracies & dictators alike, is the new abyss of cruelty.”

The UN official concluded her remarks with a question: “How will we survive this?”

Earlier, a disabled Palestinian man, Mohammed al-Sawafiri, died after his health deteriorated due to severe hunger caused by Israel’s blockade.

Also on Sunday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Telegram that Israel’s starvation policy has so far led to the deaths of 86 Palestinians, including 76 children, due to malnutrition and lack of humanitarian aid, which has been blocked from entering Gaza since October 2023.

