Belgium investigates two Israeli soldiers over Gaza war crimes

July 22, 2025 at 8:17 am

Israeli soldiers, tanks, howitzers and armored vehicles are seen as Israeli military mobility continues on the Gaza border, in Nahal Oz, Israel on December 13, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Belgian authorities are investigating two Israeli soldiers on charges of committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip, the Hind Rajab Foundation said. 

In a statement issued on Monday, the rights- watchdog; named after a 5-year old Palestinian girl who was brutally killed in Gaza last year, said the Belgian police have arrested the two Israeli soldiers during a music festival and questioned them, adding that the Belgian Public Prosecutor’s office is investigating them” the foundation said, noting that the pair were released later pending investigation. 

Israel has been committing genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since 2023, killing and wounding more than 200,000, mostly children and women, in addition to hundreds of thousands of displaced persons.

