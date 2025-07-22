Egyptian court removes activist Alaa Abdel Fattah from terrorist list

An Egyptian court has removed the name of political activist Alaa Abdel Fattah from the country’s terrorist list.

In its ruling, the court stated it had reviewed Decision No. 3 of 2025, related to Criminal Case No. 1781 of 2019 (State Security Prosecution), and decided to remove Alaa Ahmed Seif El-Islam Abdel Fattah from the list. The decision was based on investigations indicating he is no longer engaged in any activity linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood group.

Abdel Fattah had previously been listed in connection with Case No. 1781 of 2019. He is currently serving a prison sentence in a separate case concerning the spreading of false news.

On 14 July, academic Laila Soueif, Abdel Fattah’s mother, ended a hunger strike she had begun in September last year to call for her son’s release.

Her decision followed a plea from her daughter Mona, who urged her to stop the strike to safeguard her health and protect what remains of their family, especially amid the continued detention of Alaa Abdel Fattah.

