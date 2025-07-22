Empty aid trucks wait at Israel-Gaza crossing amid deepening humanitarian crisis

Dozens of empty trucks are waiting at Israel’s Zikim crossing on Tuesday, July 22, to load food, flour, and humanitarian supplies under the coordination of the World Food Program (WFP), Anadolu reports.

Israel does not allow the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Sunday, WFP condemned the Israeli military for firing on a humanitarian convoy delivering food aid to northern Gaza, calling the attack “completely unacceptable” and urging an immediate end to violence against civilians seeking life-saving assistance.

The 25-truck convoy had entered Gaza through the Zikim crossing carrying vital supplies when “the surrounding crowd came under fire from Israeli tanks, snipers and other gunfire,” the UN agency said in a statement.

“These people were simply trying to access food to feed themselves and their families on the brink of starvation,” it said, expressing deep sorrow over “the loss of countless lives” and many more suffering life-threatening injuries.

The WFP criticized the breach of prior assurances by Israeli authorities that humanitarian convoys would not face military engagement.

At least 79 were reportedly killed near the Zikim crossing, where crowds of civilians were waiting for food trucks.

Figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry showed that more than 1,020 aid seekers were killed since May 27 and over 6,500 injured by Israeli fire at aid distribution points established under Israel’s aid mechanism, which was denounced by UN officials and institutions as “death traps.”

Gaza is now facing one of the worst humanitarian disasters in its history. The spread of hunger has accelerated since March 2, when Israeli forces shut all border crossings, halting the entry of food, fuel, and medical aid.

Severe malnutrition symptoms have become widespread, particularly among children and chronically ill patients.

Israel has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. Relentless bombing has destroyed the enclave, almost collapsed the health system, and created famine-like conditions.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.