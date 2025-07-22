Golan: Jews committing systematic massacres in West Bank; Ben Gvir is a criminal

Yair Golan, head of the Democratic Party, has stated in an interview with the Shefa program that Jews are carrying out “massacres” against Palestinians in the West Bank on a regular and systematic basis.

Golan, whose statements were reported by the Hebrew Kan channel, confirmed that such acts are now being committed by Jews, unlike in the past. He criticised the Israeli authorities for failing to respond and for not arresting any attackers, pointing out that these acts are taking place with ease.

Golan added, “The Israeli government has lost control,” stressing that there is no law or order in the country.

During the interview, Golan also strongly criticised far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, saying:

“There is no law and order in the State of Israel because a criminal is heading the Ministry of National Security. When you hand over the keys of law enforcement to a criminal, this is the result.”

He also commented on the ongoing violence in Arab society, accusing the Israeli government of surrendering on that issue.

Golan went on to express concern that the next elections might be the last to be held “freely and fairly”, claiming that there are deliberate government efforts to prevent free elections in Israel. He underlined the importance of free elections for any democracy.

