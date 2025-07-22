Iran says not ready for direct talks with US at present

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that his country is not currently ready to hold direct negotiations with the United States, although it may consider the possibility in the future.

Speaking to Fox News on Monday about the chances of direct talks, Araghchi said: “For the time being, no — but in the future, it’s possible.”

He added, “Everything depends on whether the United States is ready to deal with Iran on an equal footing, on mutual respect and on mutual interests,”

Araghchi noted that there is mistrust towards the US in Iran, explaining that the 2015 nuclear deal “was not successful.”

“For this reason, we are not ready for direct contact with them. But when we feel that everything is moving in the right direction, then anything will be possible,” he added.

The US and Iran have previously held several rounds of indirect talks over a new agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme. However, the negotiations stalled following Israeli military strikes against Iran, which were backed by Washington.

