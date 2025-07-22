Israel monitors unprecedented Egyptian diplomatic support for Iran

Reports indicate that Egypt is taking steps to enhance its role as a mediator in the Iranian nuclear negotiations, signalling a growing rapprochement between Cairo and Tehran, according to Israeli media outlets.

The Hebrew Epoch, a magazine specializing in security issues, has detailed that Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty has engaged in an intensive and unprecedented series of discussions with senior officials in Western Europe, Iran, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the United States.

Recently, Abdel Aty has conducted talks with both the British Foreign Secretary and his Iranian counterpart, as well as a conversation with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi. These efforts are part of Cairo’s strategy to revive discussions surrounding the Iranian nuclear agreement.

The analysis presented by the Israeli newspaper suggests that the Egyptian Foreign Minister’s activities signify an attempt to solidify Cairo’s position as an independent mediator capable of bridging the divide between Tehran and the West.

Egypt’s engagement comes at a time when negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program are stalled, while Tehran continues to advance its nuclear activities despite repeated warnings from Western nations. In this context, Egypt emerges as a regional player with diverse relationships, positioning itself to lead mediation efforts effectively.

This diplomatic initiative also reflects Cairo’s broader strategy to enhance its regional influence by addressing complex geopolitical issues, capitalising on its extensive international connections and geopolitical stature. Furthermore, it aligns with the recent warming of relations between Egypt and Iran, evidenced by official visits and renewed diplomatic ties.

The success of Egypt’s mediation efforts hinges on the responses from the involved parties, particularly given the complexities surrounding the Iranian nuclear issue and the profound disagreements between Tehran and Western powers. So far, there have been no official statements from either the Egyptian or Iranian governments regarding these developments.

