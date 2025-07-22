UN official: Gaza’s situation is horrific, with starvation unseen in modern times

The UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, Michael Fakhri, has described the situation in Gaza as “horrific”, saying that such levels of starvation have not been witnessed in modern history.

In remarks made to the press on Monday, Fakhri stated that Israel has been blocking aid from entering Gaza for more than 20 months.

He also noted that Israel is attacking the United Nations and defying the Security Council, adding that Israel’s attack on the UN is an attack on the entire world.

Since 2 March this year, the Israeli occupation has closed Gaza’s crossings to humanitarian, medical and food aid, as well as goods and fuel, leading to a severe deterioration in humanitarian conditions.

Backed by the United States, the Israeli army has been committing acts of genocide in Gaza since 7 October 2023. These attacks have resulted in more than 195,000 people killed or wounded, most of whom are women and children, in addition to over 11,000 reported missing.

READ: UN: 55,000 pregnant women in Gaza, 11,000 at risk of starvation