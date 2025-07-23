Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Brazilian President condemns Israel’s genocide in Gaza, demands it stops playing “victim”

July 23, 2025 at 12:52 pm

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva delivers a speech during a forum on democracy and multilateralism at La Moneda Palace, on 21 July 2025 [Cristobal Basaure Araya/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva delivers a speech during a forum on democracy and multilateralism at La Moneda Palace, on 21 July 2025 [Cristobal Basaure Araya/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned on Monday Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and demanded it stopped playing “victim” to justify the systematic killing of civilians, particularly women and children.

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Brasilia, da Silva stressed that Israel is not waging a war in Gaza, but “an army killing women and children”, adding that this tragic reality is no longer hidden from anyone.

“All people of conscience in the world are aware of this, including some members of the Israeli people. You must have read the letter of a former Israeli minister or a former prime minister criticising what is happening and saying that this is no longer a war, but genocide,” he said.

Referring to Israeli soldiers refusing to serve in the army, da Silva said “You also saw the letter from a thousand soldiers saying that what is happening is no longer a war, but a genocide”.

Da Silva deplored the brutality being inflicted on civilians in the Gaza Strip and said “You cannot, under the pretext of searching for a specific person, kill women and children and leave children hungry. I don’t know if you saw the scene where two children carrying flour to eat were killed”.

Lula recalled the historical background of the Jews suffering and called on the Israeli occupation government to rise above this brutal behaviour.

“This is precisely why, given what the Jewish people have suffered historically, the government of Israel should have shown wisdom and humanity in its treatment of the Palestinian people”.

Da Silva said the Israeli government treats the Palestinians as second-class citizens. “We have said this for a long time. Brazil was the first country in South America to recognise the State of Palestine, and we have always reiterated this position”.

READ: Tunisian president shows Trump’s senior adviser images of Gaza’s suffering children

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending