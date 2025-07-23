Brazilian President condemns Israel’s genocide in Gaza, demands it stops playing “victim”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned on Monday Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and demanded it stopped playing “victim” to justify the systematic killing of civilians, particularly women and children.

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Brasilia, da Silva stressed that Israel is not waging a war in Gaza, but “an army killing women and children”, adding that this tragic reality is no longer hidden from anyone.

“All people of conscience in the world are aware of this, including some members of the Israeli people. You must have read the letter of a former Israeli minister or a former prime minister criticising what is happening and saying that this is no longer a war, but genocide,” he said.

Referring to Israeli soldiers refusing to serve in the army, da Silva said “You also saw the letter from a thousand soldiers saying that what is happening is no longer a war, but a genocide”.

Da Silva deplored the brutality being inflicted on civilians in the Gaza Strip and said “You cannot, under the pretext of searching for a specific person, kill women and children and leave children hungry. I don’t know if you saw the scene where two children carrying flour to eat were killed”.

Lula recalled the historical background of the Jews suffering and called on the Israeli occupation government to rise above this brutal behaviour.

“This is precisely why, given what the Jewish people have suffered historically, the government of Israel should have shown wisdom and humanity in its treatment of the Palestinian people”.

Da Silva said the Israeli government treats the Palestinians as second-class citizens. “We have said this for a long time. Brazil was the first country in South America to recognise the State of Palestine, and we have always reiterated this position”.