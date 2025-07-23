Egypt, Burkina Faso discuss enhancing bilateral ties

Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, met on Tuesday with President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso and handed him a written message from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The letter highlighted Egypt’s keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation between the two countries in various fields, in a way that supports security and stability across the African continent.

Abdelatty noted that his visit aims to boost economic, investment and trade relations, and to enhance partnerships between business communities in both countries.

He was accompanied by a high-level delegation including 30 businesspeople and representatives from leading Egyptian public and private companies working across different sectors. He affirmed these companies’ readiness to continue supporting development projects led by the Burkinabé president, particularly in construction, energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

In a related context, the minister expressed Egypt’s appreciation for Burkina Faso’s support for the candidacy of Dr Khaled El-Anany, Egypt and Africa’s nominee for Director-General of UNESCO. He stressed Egypt’s hope to maintain mutual support between the two countries in regional and international forums.