Hamas demands Arabs, Muslims to take “historic stand” to end Gaza famine

The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has called on leaders of Arab and Muslim countries to take a “historic stand” by breaking the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip and ending the man-made famine there.

In a statement posted on its Telegram channel on Tuesday, the movement said famine in Gaza has entered a dangerous and unprecedented phase after five months of a complete closure imposed by Israel on the Strip.

According to the statement, nearly 100 civilians, including 80 children, have died of malnutrition, in addition to a thousand starving civilians who had been killed by Israeli soldiers while trying to collect aid.

Hamas criticised the Arab and Islamic “official silence” regarding Gaza, considering their positions and statements “far below the level of the catastrophe facing two and a quarter million people,” in the Strip.

“The deafening silence disappoints our oppressed people in the nation’s leaders and encourages the war criminal (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu to pursue his policy of starvation and genocide against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip;” it said.

“Our people are starving and thirsty, while thousands of aid trucks are piling up on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, at a time when the occupation government is imposing a criminal mechanism of killing and humiliation to manage starvation;” it added.

Hamas has also condemned the Islamic nation’s failure to implement the decisions of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit held in Riyadh in November 2023, calling for a “historic stance” by activating all pressure tools to break the Israeli siege and allowing the immediate entry of humanitarian aid