Israel’s Genocide in Gaza Is Against Christians Too | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

In this episode of Palestine This Week, we look at Israel’s recent attack on Gaza’s only Catholic church, the same one the late Pope Francis was calling daily since the start of Israel’s genocide. Three people were killed in the strike, which many have condemned, but questions remain about why the world stayed silent when over a thousand mosques were destroyed before this. We also cover a settler arson attack on a historic Christian town and examine how Israel’s campaign is targeting Palestinian Muslims and Christians alike.

July 23, 2025 at 5:00 pm

We then unpack two major Israeli media investigations that expose Benjamin Netanyahu’s shifting goals in Gaza. The focus is no longer on fighting Hamas but on destroying buildings and making life unliveable. Israeli soldiers are wearing masks to avoid war crimes charges, and new satellite data shows that more than 70 per cent of buildings in Gaza have been levelled. At the same time, 28 foreign ministers have demanded a ceasefire, calling Israel’s aid policies dangerous and in breach of international law.

Also in this episode, we examine Israel’s bombing in Syria, how the International Criminal Court is standing firm against pressure to drop its arrest warrants against Netanyahu, and the growing clampdown on free speech in UK and US

 

