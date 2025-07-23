Knesset to vote on imposing Israeli sovereignty over West Bank

The Knesset is scheduled to vote on Wednesday on a statement supporting the imposition of Israeli “sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank. The vote will take place at the end of its final session before the summer recess.

The move comes under a “proposal on the agenda” submitted by right-wing Knesset members Simcha Rothman, Orit Strock, Dan Illouz, and Oded Forer. The Knesset presidency approved the proposal on Monday, despite its politically sensitive timing both domestically and internationally.

Although the statement is symbolic and non-binding, its sponsors are urging the government to “take steps to implement sovereignty in Judea and Samaria”, with backing from members of both the coalition and opposition.

Channel 12 reported that diplomatic officials had pressured the Knesset to clarify that the proposal is merely a call to the government, out of concern it might otherwise be interpreted as official parliamentary approval for annexation.

This vote is seen as part of a broader effort by the Israeli right to promote gradual annexation. It follows an earlier vote by the Knesset that overwhelmingly rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state, sending a clear political message to the international community.

The move also reflects ongoing efforts by the Israeli right to formalise control over the West Bank through legislative measures. The current government has intensified settlement expansion and adopted measures aimed at de facto annexation of large parts of the territory.