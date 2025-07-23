Scottish island community announces Israeli boycott over Gaza crisis

A remote Scottish island announced a full boycott of Israel in protest of the genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to media reports Wednesday.

The Isle of Eigg, located off Scotland’s west coast and home to a community of around 120 residents, has declared its support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement — a global Palestinian-led campaign that seeks to end international support for Israel’s policies toward Palestinians.

The decision was made unanimously by the Isle of Eigg Residents Association (IERA), which represents all residents on the community-owned island, according to Scottish newspaper The National.

“This decision – passed unanimously at a meeting last week – was taken in order to ‘stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine and to raise awareness of the complicity of these companies in genocide,’” the IERA said in a statement.

The island’s only shop will stop selling products made by Israeli firms and other companies accused of supporting Israel’s actions.

That includes major brands such as Coca-Cola, which the statement claims has links to illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“This action is about solidarity, education, and contribution to a worldwide movement that has succeeded in pressuring businesses to cut economic ties with the apartheid state of Israel and end complicity in war crimes and operations in occupied territories,” it said.

Residents stressed that the move is not aimed at policing personal choices or creating division within the community.

The IERA said it was inspired by a similar grassroots effort in the Govanhill neighborhood of Glasgow, where that community recently pledged to become “an apartheid-free zone.”

“We invite others to reflect, learn, and explore how their communities might take meaningful steps toward justice and solidarity,” it added.

