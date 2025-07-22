UK hints at further action against Israel amid ‘inhumane’ situation in Gaza

The British foreign secretary warned on Tuesday that if a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is not reached soon, further action against Israel could be taken, Anadolu reports.

Speaking to Sky News, David Lammy voiced concern about the worsening situation in the Gaza Strip, where 1,000 civilians have been killed seeking aid since May, including 100 this weekend alone.

He recalled that in response to Israeli practices, the UK sanctioned Israeli ministers, halted free trade talks with Israel, and suspended some arms export licenses.

“We will consider other acts with partners in the coming weeks if we do not see the ceasefire that we want to see,” he noted.

Lammy added that he hopes after the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, rises on July 28, “we are likely to see an acceleration to that ceasefire.”

“So I hope and pray that there will be a ceasefire in August,” Lammy said, hoping that a ceasefire would allow aid to return to the besieged enclave.

Lammy’s remarks came after more than two dozen countries, including the UK, Australia, and Japan, as well as the EU, condemned Israel’s ‘inhumane killing’ of civilians in the Gaza Strip on Monday and demanded that the war in the besieged enclave end immediately.

In his statement to parliament later on Monday, Lammy reiterated the UK’s strong opposition to Israel’s “inhumane” and “dangerous” aid system and “utterly condemned” the killing of Gazans seeking food.

Israel has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. Relentless bombing has destroyed the enclave, almost collapsed the health system, and created famine-like conditions.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

