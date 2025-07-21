Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

UK, France and other nations call for an immediate end to war in Gaza

July 21, 2025 at 4:37 pm

Thousands of displaced Palestinians who had taken shelter in the building evacuate shortly before the Israeli warplanes targeted the Mehran building located in the Al-Nasr neighborhood in central Gaza, following a warning phone call from the Israeli army in Gaza City, Gaza on July 21, 2025. [Saeed M. M. T. Jaras - Anadolu Agency]

Thousands of displaced Palestinians who had taken shelter in the building evacuate shortly before the Israeli warplanes targeted the Mehran building located in the Al-Nasr neighborhood in central Gaza, following a warning phone call from the Israeli army in Gaza City, Gaza on July 21, 2025. [Saeed M. M. T. Jaras – Anadolu Agency]

Britain and more than 20 other countries called on Monday for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and criticised the Israeli government’s aid delivery model after hundreds of Palestinians were killed near sites distributing food, Reuters reports.

France, Italy, Japan, Australia, Canada, Denmark and other countries said more than 800 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid and condemned what it called the “drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians”.

The majority of those killed were in the vicinity of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites, which the United States and Israel backed to take over aid distribution in Gaza from a network led by the United Nations.

READ: 95 aid seekers killed by Israeli fire in Gaza in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

“The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity,” the countries’ foreign ministers said in a joint statement.

The call for an end to the war and the way Israel delivers aid comes from several countries which are allied with Israel and its most important backer, the United States.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation uses private US security and logistics companies to get supplies into Gaza, largely bypassing a UN-led system that Israel alleges has let Hamas-led militants loot aid shipments intended for civilians. Hamas denies the accusation.

The UN has called the GHF’s model unsafe and a breach of humanitarian impartiality standards, which GHF denies.

READ: UN official compares Israeli actions in Gaza to Nazi crimes

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending