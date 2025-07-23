Turkey sees attempts to divide Syria as direct threat to its national security, vows to intervene

If the groups in Syria move toward division and destabilisation, Türkiye will consider it a direct threat to its national security and will intervene, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday, Anadolu reported.

Fidan said Ankara is willing to engage in dialogue and meet any demands from the groups as long as they do not involve division.

“Discuss anything you wish, make whatever demands you have, Türkiye is willing to assist, but if you go beyond that, we will not allow ourselves to remain under threat,” Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Salvadoran counterpart, Alexandra Hill, in the capital, Ankara.

“Israel pursues a policy aimed at weakening its region and keeping it in chaos,” he said, adding that Israel, which does not want to see a stable country in its region, aims to divide Syria.

He said Ankara has been closely monitoring the developments in southern Syria, which erupted following Israel’s intervention. Over the last seven months, the US, European nations, and regional countries have taken a constructive approach to supporting the Syrian people, he added.

While the entire international community and regional actors are working to ensure that Syria is not a haven for terrorism or a source of irregular migration, Israel seeks to sabotage all efforts aimed at establishing peace, stability, and security in the country, Fidan said.

Underlining that Türkiye has long been making intensive efforts to end conflicts and wars in the region, he reaffirmed the country’s commitment to diplomatic initiatives.

He noted that Türkiye is among the countries most affected by regional instability, particularly in terms of terrorism and security threats. “Despite this, while continuing our struggle, we aim to promote stability and goodwill as part of a broader strategic vision,” he emphasised.

“Our relations with Iraq, Syria, and Iran are evolving in this direction,” he added.

On 13 July, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in the city of Suwayda. Violence escalated, and Israeli airstrikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus.

Israel cited the “protection of Druze communities” as a pretext for its attacks.

Most Druze leaders in Syria, however, have publicly rejected any foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to a unified Syrian state.

In response to the escalating violence, the Syrian government announced four ceasefire deals in Suwayda, the latest of which was brokered Saturday.

The new Syrian government has been working to reestablish order nationwide since the ouster of former President Bashar Assad in December 2024.