Canada urges immediate return of UN-led aid operations in Gaza

The Canadian government said on Wednesday that Israeli military actions against civilians and aid workers in Gaza are unacceptable, and called for the immediate resumption of United Nations-led aid delivery in the Strip.

In a post on X, Canada’s Foreign Ministry stated: “Israeli military operations against WHO staff and facilities, World Food Programme aid convoys, & the ongoing killing of Palestinians seeking urgently needed food and water are unacceptable,”

The ministry added, “Hunger in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels … Canada calls for the immediate resumption at scale of UN-led aid.”

