Canada urges immediate return of UN-led aid operations in Gaza

July 24, 2025 at 3:02 pm

Displaced Palestinians sheltering at the UNRWA-affiliated Girls' Middle School held a protest against hunger calling for an immediate end to the ongoing attacks and urgent delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza Strip, on July 20, 2025. [Hassan Jedi - Anadolu Agency]

Displaced Palestinians sheltering at the UNRWA-affiliated Girls’ Middle School held a protest against hunger calling for an immediate end to the ongoing attacks and urgent delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza Strip, on July 20, 2025. [Hassan Jedi – Anadolu Agency]

The Canadian government said on Wednesday that Israeli military actions against civilians and aid workers in Gaza are unacceptable, and called for the immediate resumption of United Nations-led aid delivery in the Strip.

In a post on X, Canada’s Foreign Ministry stated: “Israeli military operations against WHO staff and facilities, World Food Programme aid convoys, & the ongoing killing of Palestinians seeking urgently needed food and water are unacceptable,”    

The ministry added, “Hunger in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels … Canada calls for the immediate resumption at scale of UN-led aid.”   

READ: Oxfam warns of widespread famine in Gaza as hunger deaths rise

