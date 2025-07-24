Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Oxfam warns of widespread famine in Gaza as hunger deaths rise

July 24, 2025 at 2:49 pm

Palestinians struggling with hunger crowd around as a charity distributes food in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, Gaza amid ongoing Israeli restrictions blocking humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza, on July 24, 2025. [Hani Alshaer - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians struggling with hunger crowd around as a charity distributes food in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, Gaza amid ongoing Israeli restrictions blocking humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza, on July 24, 2025. [Hani Alshaer – Anadolu Agency]

Oxfam has warned of worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, saying that famine has already spread across the territory for some time and has led to the deaths of many civilians due to hunger.

In a statement on Wednesday, the organisation said it continues to sound the alarm about the deepening crisis in Gaza, warning that the lack of adequate response to repeated appeals for help is leaving humanitarian workers increasingly hopeless.

Oxfam stressed that Gaza’s population is facing severe crises, especially malnutrition and water contamination, which are worsening the suffering of residents already living in what it described as “catastrophic and unprecedented” conditions.

The humanitarian disaster in Gaza continues to escalate, wiath all border crossings closed for over 140 days, despite a previous ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement which the Israeli occupation forces have since abandoned.

Earlier today (Wednesday), the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that hospitals recorded 10 more deaths due to famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of such deaths to 111.

READ: WHO chief warn food entering Gaza “far below survival needs”

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending