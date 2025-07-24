Oxfam warns of widespread famine in Gaza as hunger deaths rise

Oxfam has warned of worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, saying that famine has already spread across the territory for some time and has led to the deaths of many civilians due to hunger.

In a statement on Wednesday, the organisation said it continues to sound the alarm about the deepening crisis in Gaza, warning that the lack of adequate response to repeated appeals for help is leaving humanitarian workers increasingly hopeless.

Oxfam stressed that Gaza’s population is facing severe crises, especially malnutrition and water contamination, which are worsening the suffering of residents already living in what it described as “catastrophic and unprecedented” conditions.

The humanitarian disaster in Gaza continues to escalate, wiath all border crossings closed for over 140 days, despite a previous ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement which the Israeli occupation forces have since abandoned.

Earlier today (Wednesday), the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that hospitals recorded 10 more deaths due to famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of such deaths to 111.

