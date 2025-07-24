Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Egypt releases 1,056 prisoners under presidential pardon

July 24, 2025 at 12:03 pm

An Egyptian police officer enters the Tora prison in the Egyptian capital Cairo on 11 February 2020 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]

An Egyptian police officer enters the Tora prison in the Egyptian capital Cairo on 11 February 2020 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]

Egypt’s Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday the release of 1,056 prisoners under a presidential pardon.

In an official statement, the ministry said the step was carried out in line with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s decision to pardon those who met the required conditions for early release, on the occasion of the anniversary of the 23 July 1952 Revolution, which ended the monarchy in Egypt.

The ministry added that review committees had examined the files of inmates across the country and concluded that 1,056 prisoners qualified for release under the presidential pardon.

No further details were provided on the conditions for eligibility.

Although the total number of prisoners in Egypt has not been disclosed, similar presidential pardon decisions are issued periodically.

READ: Egyptian court removes activist Alaa Abdel Fattah from terrorist list

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending