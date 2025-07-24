Egypt releases 1,056 prisoners under presidential pardon

Egypt’s Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday the release of 1,056 prisoners under a presidential pardon.

In an official statement, the ministry said the step was carried out in line with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s decision to pardon those who met the required conditions for early release, on the occasion of the anniversary of the 23 July 1952 Revolution, which ended the monarchy in Egypt.

The ministry added that review committees had examined the files of inmates across the country and concluded that 1,056 prisoners qualified for release under the presidential pardon.

No further details were provided on the conditions for eligibility.

Although the total number of prisoners in Egypt has not been disclosed, similar presidential pardon decisions are issued periodically.

