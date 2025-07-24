Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

El-Beltagy continues hunger strike in Egyptian prison

July 24, 2025 at 12:24 pm

Mohamed Beltagy, one of the Muslim Brotherhood Leaders, in court in Egypt on 24 November 2016 [Moustafa Elshemy/Anadolu Agency]

Mohamed Beltagy, one of the Muslim Brotherhood Leaders, in court in Egypt on 24 November 2016 [Moustafa Elshemy/Anadolu Agency]

Former Egyptian MP Dr Mohamed El-Beltagy has confirmed that he is still on hunger strike in protest against his prison conditions.

In a leaked message from Badr 3 Prison, shared by his wife, Sanaa Abdel-Gawad, El-Beltagy said he remains confined to a closed cell and is only allowed out for hospital visits or in extreme cases.

The former MP, affiliated with the banned Muslim Brotherhood, said: “Death is easier than my current situation.”

He added that he joined other hunger strikers on 1 July, stating that after more than 12 years behind bars, his conditions have become unbearable.

El Beltagy, a prominent member of the Muslim Brotherhood, was arrested in 2013 following the military’s removal of the group’s President Mohamed Morsi, an action backed by widespread public protests. At the time, the now-outlawed group was accused of trying to assert control over the nation. Since his arrest, El Beltagy has undergone multiple trials and received lengthy prison sentences.

READ: Egypt releases 1,056 prisoners under presidential pardon

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending