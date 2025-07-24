Israeli drone strike kills 1 in southern Lebanon amid ongoing border violations

An Israeli drone strike on Thursday killed one person in the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab, marking the latest in a series of ceasefire violations along the Israel-Lebanon border, local media said, Anadolu reports.

According to the state news agency NNA, the drone targeted a pickup truck in the town, resulting in the driver’s death.

It also reported that Israeli forces dropped flares over the border towns of Ain Arab and Wazzani.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli unit reportedly crossed some 800 meters into Lebanese territory near the town of Houla and carried out a controlled detonation of unknown nature.

The explosion destroyed a small structure used as an animal shelter near Israel’s Al-Abbad military post, the agency said.

In a separate incident, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a wooded area near the town of Beit Lif in the Bint Jbeil district, sparking a large fire. A second missile was launched shortly after to deter firefighters from reaching the scene.

Israeli troops also fired live rounds near shepherds in the Al-Omra–Wazzani area, while two surveillance drones were seen flying over the city of Nabatieh and nearby towns, including Zbedeen and Kfarjouz.

Cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024. A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah’s activities.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 259 people and injuries to more than 562.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.