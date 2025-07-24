US State Department approves possible sale of surface-to-air missiles to Egypt

The US State Department approved the possible sale to Egypt of a national advanced surface-to-air missile system and related elements of logistics and program support, the Pentagon said Thursday, Anadolu reports.

The estimated cost is $4.67 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” it added.

The prime contractor will be RTX Corporation in the state of Massachusetts.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Thursday.