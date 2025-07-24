Egypt’s El-Sisi urges immediate Gaza reconstruction following ceasefire agreement

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has underscored the urgent need to commence the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip as soon as a ceasefire agreement is reached between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas.

This statement was made during a phone call on Wednesday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s steadfast opposition to the displacement of Palestinians from their homeland and affirmed support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international resolutions. He emphasized that this is the only pathway to achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

According to Egyptian Presidential Spokesperson Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, the conversation also addressed current regional developments, including strategies for de-escalating tensions and resolving ongoing conflicts. El-Sisi briefed the Greek premier on Egypt’s efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza, secure the release of Israeli captives, and facilitate urgent humanitarian aid access to the region.

Ambassador El-Shenawy noted that the call also highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Libya and advancing the political process toward establishing a unified government capable of organizing simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections.

Both leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas, including economy, trade, investment, energy, electrical interconnection, and combating illegal immigration.

