Egypt rejects Israeli proposal, warning of escalation risks in Gaza

Egypt has firmly rejected an Israeli proposal to relocate Palestinians in Gaza to what is being called a “humanitarian city” in the south of the Strip, warning that such a move could lead to serious escalation.

Speaking before the UN Security Council on Wednesday evening, Egypt’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Osama Abdel Khalek, said Cairo completely opposes any attempt at forced displacement of Palestinians.

Abdel Khalek stressed that Egypt is calling for the full implementation of Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 2735, saying that these obligations must not be disregarded.

He also urged the Council to issue a resolution that compels Israel to halt its war on Gaza and end its blockade of the Palestinian people. He explained that such a decision would help support ongoing negotiations and contribute to a ceasefire. Egypt is also calling for immediate international action to lift the Israeli siege on Gaza.

Abdel Khalek strongly criticised what he described as the deliberate starvation of civilians, aimed at pushing the Gaza Strip to the brink of famine. He demanded that the United Nations and its humanitarian partners be allowed to operate freely, noting the global rejection of Israel’s current approach — particularly the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Organisation”.

He described the current model as a violation of international law and recognised humanitarian principles, saying it has effectively become a trap that has led to the deaths of hundreds of civilians. “Let us be honest — this is not a humanitarian mechanism. It is a tool for humiliating human dignity, starvation, and killing,” he said.

The ambassador concluded by urging the Security Council and the international community to take full responsibility for the damage inflicted on Gaza. He called for urgent action to stop the escalation and to protect civilians.

