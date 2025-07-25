34 former EU ambassadors call for immediate action against Israel

Thirty-four former European Union ambassadors published an open letter on social media calling for immediate action against Israel for its “unlawful” actions in Gaza and the West Bank, Anadolu reports.

“While continuing to call unceasingly for the return of the hostages, a permanent ceasefire and the end to the war, the European Union, long a champion of human rights and the rule of law, must act now in the name of international law, humanity, and justice for the Palestinian people-or risk forfeiting its credibility, influence and moral standing in the world,” said the former ambassadors in the letter issued on Tuesday.

The letter, addressed to the presidents of the European Council, the European Commission, and the European Parliament, as well as EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and member-state leaders, condemned Israel’s actions.

“We are witnessing the horrifying spectacle of Israel carrying out, on a daily basis, atrocity crimes against the Palestinian people-above all in Gaza, but also in the occupied West Bank, amounting to a systematic campaign of brutalization, dehumanization, and displacement. The European Union and nearly all of its Member States have failed to respond meaningfully to these horrific events,” former ambassadors wrote.

They welcomed the recent condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza by 28 foreign ministers but noted that “words are not enough,” denouncing “EU inaction” that seriously jeopardizes European values and international law.

“The concrete humanitarian measures reportedly agreed under the deal the EU High Representative Kallas secured with Israel have not been made public, nor has the arrangement ever been confirmed by the Israeli authorities. To the contrary, since Ms. Kallas announcement of 14 July, hundreds of men, children and women have been killed by Israeli soldiers while desperately seeking food and water for their families,” former ambassadors noted.

They also stressed that European action should include the resumption of aid deliveries to Gaza, the suspension of arms exports to Israel, a ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, the suspension of all commercial arrangements with Israel under the Association Agreement, and targeted sanctions against Israeli officials.

They also reiterated the need to support international judicial mechanisms to bring perpetrators to justice, aid Palestinians and humanitarian organizations, and recognize Palestinian statehood.

“The world will remember how the EU and its member states respond to this catastrophic tragedy. Silence and neutrality in the face of genocide constitute complicity. Inaction emboldens perpetrators and betrays every principle the Union and its member states claim to uphold,” they added.

