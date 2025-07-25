Indian civil society groups urge halt all military, strategic cooperation with Israel

A group of Indian Muslim groups, Islamic scholars, and civil society groups are calling on New Delhi and the global community to “take decisive action against the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” urging the South Asian nation to halt all military and strategic cooperation with Israel, Anadolu reports.

“On behalf of over 200 million Indian Muslims and all peace-loving citizens of our beloved country, we express our unwavering support and solidarity with the people of Palestine,” said a joint statement issued on Friday.

“We appeal to the government of India, international leaders, and people of conscience worldwide to stand against the injustice and take swift action to end the continued Israeli aggression.”

Urging all Muslim-majority nations “to put strong pressure on Israel and US to halt this catastrophe,” the statement said India must denounce “Israel’s brutal actions, halt all military and strategic cooperation with it, and actively back global efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.”

It asked India “to champion humanitarian assistance and demand the urgent opening of humanitarian corridors to ensure the flow of essential supplies.”

The appeal comes a few days after Indian and Israeli military officials agreed during a meeting in New Delhi to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation with a “long-term perspective.”

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed.

The military campaign has devastated the enclave, gutted the health care system, and led to severe food shortages.

