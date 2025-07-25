Iran FM affirms right to continue uranium enrichment 

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stressed his country’s “firm” right to pursue nuclear energy for peaceful purposes including the right to enrich uranium, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported.

This came during a meeting with the family of Major General Mohammad Bagheri, who was killed along with other senior officers during a series of airstrikes launched by Israel on 13 June 2025.

Araghchi’s remarks came ahead of the sixth round of negotiations with Germany, France and the UK and the EU, scheduled for Friday in Istanbul.

“The world must know that we will continue to steadfastly defend the rights of the Iranian people in peaceful nuclear energy, particularly enrichment” the Iranian chief diplomat said.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced that Tehran had agreed, at the request of Germany, France, and Britain, to hold a new round of nuclear negotiations.

He explained that the talks will be held at the deputy ministerial level, with Iran sending Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht-e Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi.