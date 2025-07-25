Israeli official reports positive Hamas response following Doha negotiations

An Israeli source told CNN that Hamas had given a positive response, and there is “growing optimism that the gaps are narrowing and a deal can be reached.”

The source explained that the negotiating team was recalled to make decisions regarding the talks, which could not be made remotely.

He added that the decision to recall the negotiating team from Qatar “was not an indication of a crisis in the talks.”

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the team had returned from the Qatari capital, Doha, after more than two weeks of indirect negotiations with Hamas.

The statement from Netanyahu’s office said, “It was decided to bring back the negotiating team for consultations in Israel in light of the response Hamas submitted this morning,” adding, “We value the efforts of the mediators — Egypt, Qatar, and US envoy (Steve Witkoff) — to help achieve a breakthrough in the talks.”

In a related context, an informed Israeli official stressed that the negotiations have not collapsed and that the return of the team was coordinated with the other parties in order to make crucial decisions.