Israel’s Ben Gvir denies hunger in Gaza, says he supports starving Hamas

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Friday claimed there is “no real hunger in Gaza,” contradicting the warnings of dozens of countries and international humanitarian organizations about the deepening famine in the besieged enclave, Anadolu reports.

In a post on X, Ben Gvir said: “There is no real hunger in Gaza. If they were hungry, they would have returned the hostages home,” adding: “I support starving Hamas in Gaza.”

Ben Gvir, leader of the ultranationalist Jewish Power party, has long advocated for cutting off all humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling for a complete reoccupation of the territory, the expulsion of its Palestinian residents, and the establishment of Israeli settlements.

His latest remarks come in defense of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy of preventing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, a policy widely condemned as collective punishment.

Ben Gvir’s comments sharply diverge from the positions of numerous governments and humanitarian agencies, including the UN, which have warned of mass starvation in Gaza and accused Israel of weaponizing food as part of its genocidal war.

READ: Netanyahu rejects key Hamas demand to end war after truce

The Gaza Strip is currently experiencing one of the worst humanitarian crises in its history. Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has waged a devastating war on the enclave, and since March 2, has completely sealed off all crossings, blocking the entry of food, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid.

The closure has caused acute malnutrition, especially among children and the sick. Famine conditions have been reported in multiple areas, with aid organizations warning that time is running out to prevent mass deaths from starvation.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 59,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.