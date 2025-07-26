Drones hover above Gaza-bound aid ship ‘Handala’ amid safety concerns

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said late Friday that multiple drones were observed flying above the Gaza-bound aid ship Handala, raising renewed concerns about a possible Israeli or NATO interception, Anadolu reports.

“In the past 45 minutes, 16 drones were seen flying above the Handala, some in pairs, some directly over the vessel,” the coalition said in a statement on Telegram.

French National Assembly member Gabrielle Cathala, who is one of the 21 international activists aboard the ship, issued a voice message titled “Day 6,” that warned of a potential raid in the coming hours or by morning.

“We are united, in full solidarity, and prepared. Drones have begun to appear. If Wi-Fi is cut, strange things can happen. Do not worry about us. Think about the Palestinians. They are suffering. The genocide they are enduring is far worse than any risk we face here,” she said.

READ: Freedom Flotilla’s Gaza-bound ‘Handala’ sets sail from Italy

Earlier this week, the coalition reported a two-hour loss of communication with the Handala, during which several drones were seen circling the ship.

Although contact was later restored, the group said the drone activity heightened fears of a possible intervention.

A previous statement noted: “All contact with our crew on Handala was lost, and several drones were spotted nearby. This could mean they have been intercepted or attacked.”

The Handala departed the Italian port of Syracuse on July 13 and later completed final preparations at Gallipoli between July 15 and 20.

The ship, carrying baby formula, food, and medicine, resumed course July 20 with 21 civilians aboard, all unarmed and acting under international maritime and humanitarian law.

The vessel is currently en route to the Gaza Strip as part of an international civil society mission to break Israel’s blockade and deliver life-saving aid.

READ: UK to evacuate children who need urgent medical aid in Gaza