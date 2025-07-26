Israeli drone strike kills one in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike killed one person on Saturday in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), Anadolu reports.

NNA reported that the fatality occurred when an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Al-Tuwairi road, but the identity of the victim was not immediately disclosed.

Cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024. A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah’s activities.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 259 people and injuries to more than 562.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

